Women appeal for walkers to join them on charity challenge

TWO women from a Henley opticians are to tackle a 16-mile walk for charity.

Clare Stacey, 42, head receptionist at Bunker opticians in Duke Street, and dispensing optician Jess Hill, 51, want other people to join them for the challenge on Sunday, May 7.

They are raising money for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk and have so far signed up at least 20 people to walk with them, including friends and colleagues. They will set off from Market Place at 10am and walk along Fair Mile and through the Assendons and Bix before returning to Henley for lunch. They will then do a loop through Shiplake and Binfield Heath before returning to Henley.

Mrs Stacey, from Wargrave, said: “We have already raised £300 and we’re hoping to get more. It’s a very worthwhile cause.”

To join the walk just turn up on the day and donate £5. Bring your own lunch.