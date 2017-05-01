Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
A CELEBRATION to mark Henley’s friendship link with Borama will be held on Saturday, July 15.
Scores of people from across the UK will come to the town for the party, which will be held at the bandstand in Mill Meadows.
There will be singing and dancing and many visitors will be in traditional costumes.
Brigadier Malcolm Page, of Ancastle Green, Henley, founded the Henley Borama Friendship Association in 1983.
