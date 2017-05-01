Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

A CELEBRATION to mark Henley’s friendship link with Borama will be held on Saturday, July 15.

Scores of people from across the UK will come to the town for the party, which will be held at the bandstand in Mill Meadows.

There will be singing and dancing and many visitors will be in traditional costumes.

Brigadier Malcolm Page, of Ancastle Green, Henley, founded the Henley Borama Friendship Association in 1983.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33