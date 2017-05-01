Council writes off £1,600 debt

MORE than £1,600 has been written off by Henley Town Council after it failed to recover the debt for two boats that were moored illegally.

The vessels were left at the council’s temporary moorings at Mill and Marsh Meadows for several months before being moved.

The owner was contacted a number of times about paying the mooring fees but took no notice.

The council took the owner to the small claims court where no defence was offered and a warrant was issued instructing court bailiffs to pursue the full amount of the debt and legal costs.

Bailiffs visited the debtor’s address on seven separate occasions but last month they told the council that the defendant had sold the property and there were no further contact details.

In a report to the council’s finance strategy and management committee, accountant Liz Jones said she felt the time and effort in taking the case any further would not justify the end and that she should write off the debt.

She added: “This is not an isolated incident regarding boats being moored illegally for protracted periods of time on the council’s temporary moorings and proactive legal action is now being taken in all cases so that there is public awareness that the council operates a no-tolerance approach.”

She told the committee last week that she was unhappy about not being able to recover the money but added: “We have done absolutely everything we can.”