AN estate agent and a double Olympic champion will abseil a 100ft tower at the Dorchester Festival in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed. David Tate, joint managing director of Davis Tate, and Alex Gregory, from Ipsden, will take on the challenge tomorrow (Saturday) from noon. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the biennial festival, which will be held at Dorchester Abbey until May 7. It features more than 50 events, including a scarecrow trail, dog show, fun run, comedy night and jazz supper.