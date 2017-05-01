Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

AN estate agent and a double Olympic champion will abseil a 100ft tower at the Dorchester Festival in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed. David Tate, joint managing director of Davis Tate, and Alex Gregory, from Ipsden, will take on the challenge tomorrow (Saturday) from noon. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the biennial festival, which will be held at Dorchester Abbey until May 7. It features more than 50 events, including a scarecrow trail, dog show, fun run, comedy night and jazz supper.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33