Crowds expected in town centre for May fayre

CROWDS are expected in Henley town centre on Monday for the new-look May fayre.

The event, which runs from noon to 5pm, is being brought back into the town centre for this first time in 30 years, having previously been in Mill Meadows.

It will be officially opened at 11.55am by Mayor Julian Brookes.

There will be performances and attractions including Maypole dancing and a tug of war contest.

A children’s fancy dress competition will be judged by Angie Best following the Maypole dancing at the start.

Youngsters aged 13 and under should dress up in a costume of their choice for the chance to be crowned May King and Queen.

The winners will be paraded in a rickshaw and will receive prizes.

Sarah Miller, a town councillor who chairs the organising committee, said: “We want everybody to support it because it is the people who will make it work. The event is for them.

“If folk come along then it will be successful and we can hold it again next year.”

The Mayor said: “Sarah has put together a great programme and I am very much looking forward to opening the event.

“It’s great to have it back in the market place where it used to be. We are praying for it to be sunny and dry.”

There will be performances throughout the afternoon featuring Steph’s Dancing Divas & Dudes, Sam Brown’s Ukulele Club, Springbox Gymnastics, Morris dancers, Joe Flynn’s Irish Dancing and 18-year-old Henley singer Georgia Michel as well as clowns on stilts and buskers.

The tug of war will be between the Rowbarge Inn Warriors and the Henley Hawks Women but other teams of eight are invited to take part.

Local businesses and charities will be running stalls and there will be fairground rides and traditional games such as hook-a-duck splat the rat and a coconut shy.

A road closure will be in place from 10am to 7pm in Market Place.

The fayre is sponsored by the Henley Standard, Henley Town Council, IBS Office Solutions, Wilkins Removals, Penny & Sinclair estate agents, Divas & Dudes and the Hot Gossip coffee house.