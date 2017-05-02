Tuesday, 02 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brand gives reading to children during May Fayre

Brand gives reading to children during May Fayre

RUSSELL Brand gave a reading to 30 lucky children during yesterday’s Henley May Fayre.

The comedian read a section of The Pied Piper of Hamelin, a children’s book he published in 2014, at the Kings Arms Barn, off Greys Road car park.

All the children were giving a “golden ticket” to attend the event for prize winning entries to a competition where they were asked what was their favourite story or book and why.

Brand moved to the area in 2015 and agreed to take part after being asked by Dick Fletcher, a friend of May Fayre organiser Sarah Miller.

He sat at the front of the room surrounded by the children who sat on the floor with cuddly toys. The parents sat behind on chairs.

Brand started by asking the children their names and their ages.

He added: “Thank you very much for coming. My understanding from Dick is that this is for a good cause – for the Henley May Fayre.

“That’s a lovely cause. We are participating in the May Fayre.

“I suppose May day has traditions in paganism and pre-monotheistic religions of this country. Back when we worshipped the land and the animals!”

After the reading he posed for pictures with the group and signed copies of the book, which each child received as a gift.

For more, see this week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33