AT this month’s meeting the group will be trying to get an understanding of Jesus the real man.

We will use the gospel attributed to Mark. Some may worry about its historical accuracy but it is the best we have. The intrigue begins when we see some strange features of Mark, such as the rich theme of secrecy which continues right through, including the only witnesses of Easter fleeing without telling the news to anyone.

Another feature of Mark is the disciples getting a breathtakingly bad press. While such themes seem to show that the gospel can’t be dismissed as a tract to convince sceptics, they do raise questions. Hence we will be discussing Mark in the safe hands of Rev Glyn Millington, minister at Christ Church United Reformed Church in Henley. After his introductory talk, the main format of the evening will be discussion, both as a group and then around tables.

Please come along and get involved. No background knowledge is required to contribute, to question, to listen or to give your views.

The meeting will be at the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street, Henley, on Monday, May 15 from 7.45pm to 10pm. Do come in time to buy a drink and chat before the formal start at 8pm.