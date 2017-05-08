NEW parking ticket machines have been installed at Mill Meadows in Henley.

Income from the town council-run car park dipped slightly from December to March compared to the same period a year earlier.

In both December and January, takings were around £6,000 compared with about £8,000 in the previous year.

The February figure of about £11,000 and the March total of about £18,000 were both slightly down. Gareth Bartle, the town council’s park services manager, said: “New parking machines went in three weeks ago so hopefully that will go up.”

Last year, a total of 348 parking fines were handed out to drivers compared with 139 in 2015. These raised more than £10,000, four times the amount in the previous year.

l Henley Town Council is advertising for a parks warden with experience in conservation.