THE Langtree Sinfonia will hold its spring concert at St Mary’s Church in Henley next Saturday (May 13) at 7.30pm.

It will feature Mendelssohn’s overture The Fair Melusine and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. These will frame the unusual combination of ukulele and orchestra performances in a work by Lindsay Higgs.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for students while under-16s go free. They will be available on the door.