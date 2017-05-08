Museum may open in evening

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley could open in the evenings.

Head of operations David Bancroft said the idea was prompted by the museum’s new caterers Wild Fork buying an outdoor pizza oven.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s parks sub-committee, he said: “We might see the onset of some early evening opening.”

He joked that the only “minor problem” was making sure that the smoke from the cooking would not set off the museum’s fire alarms.

The museum celebrates its 20th anniversary next year and there are plans to redecorate it.

Mr Bancroft said: “The thing we are looking at is whether we can release some money to improve the look of the place and harmonise with Mill Meadows and make it a real destination for visitors.”

Last month, the museum revealed it is to launch a new community gallery on the glass-fronted bridge which links the Thames and Henley galleries. This could be used to showcase the works of schools and community groups.

The Henley Bridge Gallery, as it is expected to be called, will host its first exhibition in either August or September.