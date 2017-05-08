Home care cost £20m

ADULT social care in Oxfordshire increased by almost 13 per cent in the last year as the county council looked after more patients in their own homes.

The council commissions private sector companies to care for people at home, meaning they do not have to stay at hospital or in care homes.

The number of hours of home care it provided went up by more than 2,500 hours to 22,284 per week in the year up to March.

Home care is an important part of the new rapid access care unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, which opened in January.

The unit aims to see patients the same or next day and encourages them to remain at home rather than take a hospital bed.

The council helps care for more than 2,300 elderly people or those with learning disabilities, an increase of more than 60 per cent in six years. It social care budget is £200million, about a tenth of which was spent on home care in 2016/17.

Kate Terroni, director for adult services at the county council, said: “Providing people with the opportunity to be cared for in their own home is better for them and for the taxpayer.

“It is more cost efficient than placing people in a care home or in other settings and means the person involved remains with family and friends and does not experience as much change as is involved with moving in to a residential care home.

“With ever increasing numbers of people living longer, the role of home care is only going to become more and more prominent in supporting people to live well.”