Knitting star

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
CELEBRITY knitter and crocheting author Sarah Hazell will be at the Lady Sew & Sew warehouse in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
Carol Crowdy will be giving demonstrations of how to spin yarn.
A free goody bag will be given to the first 20 customers purchasing yarn. Doors open at 10am.
08 May 2017
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
