Dog walkers raise £500 for counselling charity

A GROUP of dog walkers raised £500 for the Riverside Counselling Service in Henley.

More than 30 dogs and their owners took part in the hour-long walk, which started and finished at the home of Bridget Fraser, a trustee of the charity, in Hambleden.

The walk was followed by coffee provided by the Henley branch of Starbucks and hot cross buns from Lawlor’s the Bakers in Henley. There were also party games, including a version of musical chairs.

The winners included Jane Rayner, from Checkendon, with her spaniel Jaspar and Sharon Barker, from Wargrave, and her dog Esme.

Karole Robertson, of Henley dog grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice, offered pet pampering sessions and dog food supplier CC Bear gave out biscuits.

Riverside fund-raiser Emma Lerche-Thomsen, who helped organise the event, said: “It was a glorious walk through the Hambleden countryside and a real treat for those who hadn’t seen the area before.

“It was the most fun event I’ve organised in a long time. Apart from the beautiful setting, it was such a spectacle to see 30 dogs out enjoying themselves together.

“They had to stay on leads because it’s lambing season but they were very well-behaved.”