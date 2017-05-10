Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Motorcyclist injured in crash

A CAR and a motorbike were involved in a collision in Henley today (Wednesday).

The rider came off his Kawasaki bike near the junction of Station Road and Reading Road at about 4pm.

The man was treated by the ambulance service at the scene at about 4.30pm.

Part of the wing mirror from the silver Ford could be seen in the road where it had broken off in the collision.

 

