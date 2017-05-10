Motorcyclist injured in crash

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Wednesday, 10 May 2017
A CAR and a motorbike were involved in a collision in Henley today (Wednesday).
The rider came off his Kawasaki bike near the junction of Station Road and Reading Road at about 4pm.
The man was treated by the ambulance service at the scene at about 4.30pm.
Part of the wing mirror from the silver Ford could be seen in the road where it had broken off in the collision.
10 May 2017
More News:
Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say