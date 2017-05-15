Outdoor cafe

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
A HENLEY café has been given planning permission to have tables and chairs outside.
Spoon in Duke Street will have four tables each with four chairs sealed off using canvas barriers between metal posts.
The application was supported by town councillors despite concerns about air pollution.
15 May 2017
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
