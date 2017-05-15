Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

HENLEY Lions Club will organise special parking during this year’s royal regatta — as long as the weather is fine. The town council has given permission for the club to make use of the verges along Fair Mile from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2. Town clerk Janet Wheeler has been given delegated power to withdraw permission if the weather turns bad in order to protect the verges. Charges will be £10 per car all day. Last year, the Lions raised £2,860 for local charities this way.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33