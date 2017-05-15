HENLEY Lions Club will organise special parking during this year’s royal regatta — as long as the weather is fine. The town council has given permission for the club to make use of the verges along Fair Mile from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2. Town clerk Janet Wheeler has been given delegated power to withdraw permission if the weather turns bad in order to protect the verges. Charges will be £10 per car all day. Last year, the Lions raised £2,860 for local charities this way.