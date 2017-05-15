'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
A COMMUNITY centre to be built within the housing development at Highlands Farm in Henley does not have a user yet.
Crest Nicholson, which has planning permission to build 170 new homes at the commercial estate off Greys Road, has had talks with the town’s army, sea and air cadet groups but not reached an agreement.
Now the town council is to try to help. Planning committee chairman Simon Smith said: “We will go back to them, ask what the problems were and what they want.”
15 May 2017
More News:
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
POLL: Have your say