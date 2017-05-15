A COMMUNITY centre to be built within the housing development at Highlands Farm in Henley does not have a user yet.

Crest Nicholson, which has planning permission to build 170 new homes at the commercial estate off Greys Road, has had talks with the town’s army, sea and air cadet groups but not reached an agreement.

Now the town council is to try to help. Planning committee chairman Simon Smith said: “We will go back to them, ask what the problems were and what they want.”