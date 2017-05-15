Mayor joins record bid with chain and headband

NEW Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton is already setting a good example.

She is raising money for charity by taking part in a Guinness World Record attempt.

Kellie, 31, has joined a group of runners who will be tackling a 5km race in Hyde Park while tied together by matching headbands.

The event, which takes place next Saturday, has been organised by Evan Williams, whose parents-in-law Dick and Judith Fletcher live in Mill End.

Evan, 30, will be taking part alongside his wife Lucy, 32, who grew up in Hambleden and attended Rupert House School in Henley and Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

The couple only need to sign up 179 runners to beat the previous record but hope to recruit 217, which is the length of the River Thames in miles.

The challenge will be in aid of Heads Together, a mental health initiative supported by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Mayor agreed to take part as she is a friend of the Fletchers and is urging other residents to get involved.

She says: “Dick emailed me about it and I thought it was something I could manage for a really good cause.

“I’ve always believed that mental health is a very important issue but I’ve never raised money towards it so I thought it was a good opportunity to change that.

“I only set out to raise £150 because 5km is hardly a marathon but the donations have keep coming in and I’m now at about £250.

“I really hope more people will sign up, though at this late stage we need people who are fit enough to finish it without injuring themselves.

“I will bring my mayoral chain to the event, although I doubt I’ll run in it because it’s pretty heavy and also fragile! I probably won’t be running the whole way round and imagine I’ll have to slow down to a gentle jog. I’ve done some light training and will be ramping it up next week so although I’m not the world’s biggest runner, I should be fine.

“I also squeezed plenty of walking in while I was canvassing for Henley Residents’ Group in the run-up to the recent by-election.”

Mr Fletcher said: “Evan wanted to do something for mental health because it’s such an important issue yet it’s often overlooked and neglected.

“I’m absolutely delighted that he has organised it and hope that as many people as possible from this part of the world agree to support him.

“Participants don’t have to be super- fit, just keen on helping to raise money for a good cause while enjoying the fame and camaraderie.”

Last month Mr Williams set a world record by completing the London Marathon in three hours and 13 minutes while tied to his brother and cousin.