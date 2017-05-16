Firm donates £2,000 kitchen to 60-Plus club

A NEW kitchen area worth almost £2,000 has been installed at the Henley 60-Plus Club.

It was donated by builders’ merchants Jewsons in Reading Road and includes a new worktop, overhead cabinets, cupboards, drawers, a fridge and tiling.

The club, which is based in Greys Road car park, will use it to make tea and coffee and prepare snacks and refreshments.

Elizabeth Hodgkin, who is a member of the club’s management committee, said: “We needed a new kitchen as the existing one was old, dirty and, frankly, unhygienic. It looks so much cleaner and brighter and all the members seem to like it. We’re very grateful to Jewson for their generosity.”

Jewson’s showroon manager Ian Wright said: “Although we’re a large firm, we think it’s important to support our communities and were glad to be able to help the club.”