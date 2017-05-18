the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge celebrated its 35th anniversary with a dinner at Hennerton Golf Club, near Wargrave, writes Annie Lathaen. Guests included the president of the Loddon Vale Rotary Club Dennis Turner, past members Carol Ponchard and Roger Dyer and a friend of the club Michael Humphries. The speaker was Jesse Elzinga, headmaster of Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, with a talk called “One Rotary scholarship and two trips to Henley: a headmaster’s journey”. He is from Detroit, where he attended a large state school and is its only student to gain a place at Harvard. At Harvard he captained the lightweight eight which twice won the national championship. He then won a Rotary scholarship to Oxford where he obtained a Master of Studies degree. Mr Elzinga said this had allowed him to travel and extend his studies, giving him a path to a whole new world. He has spent his working life in England and said he was pleased to be the head of a school with a rowing pedigree. His talk was fascinating and prompted many questions and a great deal of laughter. The evening was very enjoyable, encompassing two of Rotary’s key objects, fun and fellowship. Pictured, left to right, Annie Lathaen, Stefan Gawrysiak (president), Joy Arnott (district governor) and Jesse Elzinga