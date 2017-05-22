OVER the next few weeks, Henley in Transition is going to further its aims for community and sustainability by putting on the following talks and a film screening:

May 30 at King’s Arms Barn — a talk on energy, looking at the current options for residents to install renewable energy themselves, or switch to green energy suppliers.

June 3 — A Henley in Transition open meeting involving a discussion on the next stage of the Clean Air for Henley initiative led by David Dickie.

David is spearheading Close the Door in Henley, a campaign aimed at retailers to keep pollution out of shops.

June 13 — A screening of the film Tomorrow at the d:two centre café.

This is a documentary distributed by the charity Transition Network, set up to support the growing number of transition groups around the world, and financed through crowdfunding.

Winner of best documentary at the Cesar Awards, Tomorrow explores creative solutions in the fields of food, energy, transport, economics and education.

The film takes us to permaculture farms, urban agriculture projects, community-owned renewable projects, creative schools and ambitious recycling projects.

It has been described as the perfect antidote to the current sense of global despondency.

What do the following initiatives, allotments, the transport strategy group, Apples for Eggs (food swap event), Bag It (plastic reduction documentary) and the Henley Health and Wellbeing Group all have in common?

Apart from being extremely important for our community and the environment, all these have been aided in their development in some way by Henley in Transition.

Originally an experiment thought up by a group of people posing the question “What would a community-led response to the big challenges the world faces look like?”, Transition is a movement that has been growing nationally and internationally since its inception in Totnes in 2006.

Transition groups have spread across the world and are now in more than 50 countries and in Henley since 2008.

With an informal structure and no membership fee, Henley in Transition aims to help local initiatives and build community resilience to impacts of climate change. For more information on any of the above events or the Henley in Transition group, email henley.in.transition

@gmail.com or visit the FaceBook page Henley in Transition.