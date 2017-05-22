Lady Sew and Sew in Henley celebrated National Yarn Shop Day, which encourages people to knit, spin and crochet.

Visitors to the company’s Farm Road warehouse were treated to knitting and crochet demonstrations by Sarah Hazell, who has appeared on BBC’s Countryfile, while local spinning expert Carol Crowdy showed how to turn wool from the sheep found on the hills around Henley into yarns for knitting and weaving.

Lady Sew and Sew’s Judy Blogg said: “We loved meeting both our regular customers and those who’d travelled a long way for the event — many told us what we have in Henley is unique and that they wished they had wool and fabric shops like this nearer to where they live. They’re happy to come to Henley for advice, ideas, workshops or just to join in with our regular ‘knit and natter’ sessions.”