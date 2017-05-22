RESIDENTS were evacuated from their homes when fire swept through the Queen Street garage and coach station belonging to Messrs. A G & K M Spiers on Saturday night. Explosions and flames and sparks reaching high into the sky attracted hundreds of sightseers. The first indication of the blaze came soon after 10.30pm when Mrs Finch-Mason was in her bedroom in Queen Street and heard a woman’s voice shouting “fire!”

Because of the insumountable differences in connection with the acquisition of a site in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, for use as a health centre, particularly in relation to restrictive covenants, the health committee of Oxfordshire County Council has decided that this site must be abandoned. The committee has asked the county buildings committee to authorise the opening of negotiations for the purchase of another site which it is understood will shortly become available.

Henley Rural District Council’s second venture in old people’s housing — the £47,000 block of 18 flatlets in Lea Road, Sonning Common — was officially opened by housing committee chairman Mrs R N Batten on Tuesday. Mrs Batten was presented with a bouquet by Mrs Daisy Pearson, 82, the oldest resident.