IN aid of the Henley and Swyncombe Red Cross Hospitals, a very enjoyable concert was given at Trinity Hall on Wednesday. There was a large and appreciative audience and the excellence of the programme reflected great credit on the vocal and humorous talent of the soldier patients of Swyncombe Hospital, who were responsible for the entertainment, assisted by friends.

The Henley and District Sports Club opened its season on Wednesday afternoon. The weather was not exactly ideal for the occasion but there was a brief spell of sunshine. The picturesque ground was in good order and both the bowling green and tennis courts presented a very promising appearance. The Mayor inaugurated the tennis section by serving the first ball and the bowls section by delivering the first wood.

Mrs F Lovejoy, of Harpsden Road, Henley, has been officially notified that her husband Pte Frederick Lovejoy, of Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry, was killed in action on April 28. Prior to joining the colours, Pte Lovejoy was in the employ of Messrs Dunlop & Son, coal and corn merchants, of Reading Road. The deepest sympathy will be felt for the widow and her seven children in their bereavement.