Monday, 22 May 2017

French visitors

A DELEGATION from Henley’s twin town of Falaise in Normandy will visit next week.

They will be welcomed by members of the Henley Falaise Twinning Association on Thursday evening and then spend Friday with host families in Oxford and surrounding villages.

On Saturday there will be a reception in King’s Arms Barn on Henley and lunch at Stonor Park followed by a guided tour.

In the evening there will be a dinner with entertainment at Shiplake Memorial Hall.

