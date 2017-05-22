French visitors

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
A DELEGATION from Henley’s twin town of Falaise in Normandy will visit next week.
They will be welcomed by members of the Henley Falaise Twinning Association on Thursday evening and then spend Friday with host families in Oxford and surrounding villages.
On Saturday there will be a reception in King’s Arms Barn on Henley and lunch at Stonor Park followed by a guided tour.
In the evening there will be a dinner with entertainment at Shiplake Memorial Hall.
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say