Standard bearer to be presented with British Empire Medal

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champion
A RECORD 600 people took part in this year’s ... [more]
Saturday, 20 May 2017
AN army veteran from Henley is to be honoured at the town hall.
Brian Hughes, of Harpsden Road, will be presented with the British Empire Medal by John Harwood, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, at a ceremony next Sunday (noon).
The 84-year-old was named in the Queen’s New Year honours list for voluntary service to former armed services personnel.
He is
He started standard bearing in 1999 after responding to an advert in the Henley Standard. He has carried the branch standard for 17 years and has been the Oxfordshire bearer for 11 years.
He has also carried the Henley Group of Dunkirk Veterans’ standard and won
In 2010 he was awarded the Legion’s Gold Badge in recognition of his service and last year he received the Henley town medal.
Mr Hughes and his wife Ursula, who celebrated their diamond anniversary in February, are both Henley born and bred. He attended the former Henley Infants School, Trinity School and the former National School.
He started work in 1947 at
Mr Hughes was conscripted into the Royal Army Service Corps and served in the Suez Canal zone with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, for which he earned the GSM medal. He also collects regularly for the 1940 Dunkirk Veterans Association and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and visits schools to talk about the Legion’s work.
John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard Legion, said: “Despite advancing years and serious health problems, Brian continues to collect in all weathers. His house-to-house and street collections still represent 40
Anyone wishing to attend the presentation should call Mr Green on (01491) 638720.
• Brig Malcolm Page, the branch president, was made an MBE for his work with the
20 May 2017
More News:
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
Fairytale performances by young dancers in charity show
MORE than 150 dancers took part in a show by the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say