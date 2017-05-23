Festivals and venues send invite to residents and visitors

AN event to showcase Henley’s festivals and attractions was held in Market Place on Saturday.

Representatives of the Henley Literary Festival, Thames Traditional Boat Festival, Henley Show, Chelsea Fringe Henley gardening festival, Henley Living Advent Calendar and the Fawley Hill Salvo Fair were all there to promote their events. The Kenton Theatre, Regal Cinema, River & Rowing Museum and Stonor Park also had stalls.

The event, called visit Henley, was organised by the town council. Town manager Helen Barnett said: “It was an opportunity to let people know what was going on this season.

“It was to show the variety of events that are available to the people of Henley and visitors and to showcase what the town has to offer. A lot of hard work goes into putting on events like these and we need to make sure everybody knows what’s going on. All the stallholders were really pleased and lots of leaflets have gone out. The Kenton had to get more brochures as they ran out.

“They were all really positive about it and were really glad they had come to sit in the rain!”