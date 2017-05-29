THE annual meeting took place on April 12.

It was a lively meeting thanks to the enthusiasm and enjoyment expressed by the various interest group leaders speaking about their subjects and activities.

Members brought with them their poetry, paintings and creative writing to display and we were reminded of the many concert trips, walks, books, films and social events that had been enjoyed over the past year.

The chairman, Charles Whittaker, presented bouquets to Sylvia Pugsley and Lesley Holmes in appreciation for all their hard work on the committee over many years.

We voted in and welcomed our new secretary Annie Fitton and membership secretary Jennifer Peacock.

Charles thanked all the members, group leaders and committee before we enjoyed our traditional refreshments.

On May 10 members took to their seats at the YMCA for the monthly talk and were entertained by guest speaker Mark Wilkins.

Mark started flying helicopters in the army and later worked as a commercial pilot in the oil industry.

After joining the air ambulance service, he was involved on a daily basis in lifesaving operations in a wide range of emergencies. Mark now champions the County Air Ambulance Trust and requested support for its HELP project.

He explained that they build helicopter landing pads at NHS hospitals throughout the country.

Many of us were surprised to learn that Stoke Mandeville Hospital was one of the hospitals without a pad and that the work of the trust is funded solely by charitable donations.

Although Mark’s message was serious, everybody enjoyed his humorous anecdotes and now we all know how to recognise Russian spy ships disguised as fishing trawlers!

For more information, call Jennifer Peacock on 07812 998318, email jencarr@

hotmail.com or visit http://u3a

sites.org.uk/henley-on-thames