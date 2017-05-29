Headline rotary donation unwin

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE club has donated £1,000 towards the refurbishment of a rundown rural hospital in Africa.
It presented a cheque to Dr Philip Unwin, who is a GP at the Hart Surgery in Henley, and the founder of Kamuli Friends, a charity which is rebuilding a ward at Kamuli Mission Hospital in Uganda.
The charity needs to raise £250,000 for the project.
Since its launch in 2012, it has built new nurses’ accommodation and added a guest house and covered walkway.
It has also set up a scheme in which doctors and nurses can volunteer to help at the hospital for up to six months.
The Rotarians raised the money at a charity auction held at Henley Golf Club earlier this year.
Dr Unwin said: “We’ve almost hit our target for the new ward but there’s still a little way to go so donations such as this are amazingly helpful and very gratefully received.
“We are very thankful for the club’s long-standing support for our charity.”
Another £1,000 raised on the night will be donated to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
Barry Prior, chairman of the club’s international committee, said: “The auction was a great evening which everyone really enjoyed.
“It was a great way of raising money for two very deserving causes.”
29 May 2017
