Find the family

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
Monday, 29 May 2017
A FAMILY history session aimed at beginners will be held at Henley library on June 20 at 11am.
It is aimed at people who want to find out more about their family history but don’t know where to start.
Basic computer skills are required and booking is essential as spaces are limited. Visit the library or call 01865 815278.
29 May 2017
