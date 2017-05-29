Charity wants walkers

PEOPLE are being encouraged to sign up for an eight-mile walk in aid of Henley youth and community project Nomad on Saturday, June 10. The walk will start at 10.30am at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the charity is based, and then go through the Chilterns with a pub stop at the halfway point. To take part costs £20. To register, email Tim Prior at tim@nomadhenley.co.uk