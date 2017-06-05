Monday, 05 June 2017

Nettlebed fall short in chase

HENLEY OCCASIONALS narrowly beat NETTLEBED in a Twenty20 game.

M Hilditch top scored for Henley with 39 and was supported with solid contributions from D White, with 26, D Parslow, with 25, T Ferguson, with 24, and D Blomfield, with 22 and posted a total of 157-6.

G Bennett was the pick of the bowlers for Nettlebed, returning figures of 2-30.

In return, Nettlebed started their run chase at a steady pace with R Simmons posting 46 before he was bowled by D White.

But then began a collapse of the middle order. Bennett went for eight runs, caught by White off the bowling of Taylor, before T Edwards was clean bowled by Taylor.

Lee Vockins offered some resistance coming in at four, but was run out for 21.

It was not until R Corbet came to the crease that Nettlebed was in with a chance of victory.

He saw out the innings, falling three runs short of his half-century and his side fell a couple of runs behind, ending with a score of 155-7.

