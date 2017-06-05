Dominant Henley into finals

HENLEY booked their place in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League T20 Finals Day with a dominant performance against Banbury.

Despite the possibility of rain, Henley opted to bat first, and accelerated to 55-0 after the opening powerplay with openers Matt Rowe and Michael Roberts combining to prevent any of Banbury’s bowlers from settling.

The former was then dismissed in the ninth over for 24 off 21 balls, and was the only real casualty for Henley, as Euan Woods and Roberts put the hammer down. The duo scored at 10 runs an over for the rest of the innings.

Roberts ran himself out in the last over for 119 off 69 balls, completing back-to-back hundreds for the bank holiday weekend, with Woods compiling 54 not out off 30 balls, both helping Henley set an imposing total of 220.

Thanks to some excellent new-ball bowling by Tom Nugent and Tahir Afridi, and a Banbury batting line-up missing much of their quality, the away side lost wickets on a regular basis, capitulating to 65 all out.

The wickets were shared around, with Afridi taking four, Nugent three, Euan Brock two and Ziafat Ashraf with one.

The Finals Day will be held at Burnham on July 23.