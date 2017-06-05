Jordan set to start for Berkshire

HARRY JORDAN, Henley Cricket Club’s second XI seam bowler, is set to make his senior debut for Berkshire when they face Cornwall at Wargrave in a three-day match starting on Sunday (11am).

He will join several other Henley players in the squad — Waqas Hussain, Richard Morris, Stewart Davison, and Tom Nugent.

Hussain will be making his first appearance of the season, having missed all four Unicorns Trophy matches after breaking his hand whilst playing in Australia, while Jack Davies, Euan Woods and Andy Rishton are all unavailable for this opening Unicorns Counties Championship game.

Berkshire have already met Cornwall once this season, making 142-6 to win by four wickets at Wokingham in the Unicorns Trophy. They went on to win all of their four Group 1 games to earn a home quarter-final tie against Suffolk at the Falkland ground on June 11. Cornwall managed just one victory and were eliminated.

But the visitors should not be underestimated as they finished as runners-up to Berkshire in the Western Division last year. Berkshire have been unbeaten in the competition since August 2014.

Berkshire squad: Ollie Wilkin (Ealing), Waqas Hussain (Henley), Billy Rogers (Finchampstead), Richard Morris (Henley), James Morris (capt, Datchet), Dan Lincoln (Finchampstead), Chris Peploe (Datchet), Stewart Davison (wkt, Henley), Tom Nugent (Henley), Harry Jordan (Henley), Mark Firth (Boyne Hill), James Bird (Falkland).