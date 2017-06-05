New home of the timepiece

MARLOE is not the only watch manufacturer to be based on the Culden Faw estate. Bremont, which was founded in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English, is currently based at Sawmills, an award-winning building off Marlow Road.

However, it is due to move to land at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road, immediately south of Jubilee Park, which is also part of the estate, by next year. The firm has been given planning permission for a purpose-built 18,000 sq ft complex that will be able to accommodate up to 70 staff.

The company makes luxury watches which sell for thousands of pounds each and recently agreed a deal to make stopwatches for Henley Royal Regatta.