Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

New home of the timepiece

MARLOE is not the only watch manufacturer to be based on the Culden Faw estate. Bremont, which was founded in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English, is currently based at Sawmills, an award-winning building off Marlow Road.

However, it is due to move to land at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road, immediately south of Jubilee Park, which is also part of the estate, by next year. The firm has been given planning permission for a purpose-built 18,000 sq ft complex that will be able to accommodate up to 70 staff.

The company makes luxury watches which sell for thousands of pounds each and recently agreed a deal to make stopwatches for Henley Royal Regatta.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33