Trains delayed after tree collapse

Tuesday, 06 June 2017
TRAINS from Henley, Shiplake and Wargrave to Twyford were cancelled today (Tuesday) after a tree fell onto the tracks.
Great Western Railway laid on rail replacement coaches in the afternoon and the line reopened at about 5.30pm.
