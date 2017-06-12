Lions ease to victory

HENLEY LIONS U11s ran out winners in their clash with WARBOROUGH AND SHILLINGFORD U11s.

Lions captain Ted Carter was efficient and organised in setting out his field ensuring everyone knew where they should be and pulled off the catch of the match to take a wicket early on in the Warborough innings.

Although the early batters for Warborough made use of the sweep shot and started well, the Lions placed Barnaby Burleston as the additional slip restricting their opponents’ shot selection.

The boundary was too tempting for Warborough who kept trying to hit a six but often fell short as they got caught four times.

In the fourth over Ben Knight took the ball in his hand and rapidly took three wickets for one run in a single over. Warborough and Shillingford ended their innings on 54 all out.

In reply Henley quickly reached and passed the required score with a four off the bat of Frankie George in the 11th over. Will Corbett was the batsman of the match for the Lions with 21 runs.