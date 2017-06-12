Summer playscheme

REGISTRATION for this year’s Henley Outdoor Play-scheme will open next Friday.

Running from July 31 until August 4 at Trinity Primary School, the scheme will offer a range of games, hobbies and activities for children in years 1 to 7 as well as a tuck shop where they can buy treats.

There will be fairground rides, circus skills and dance workshops, candle making, a disco, arts and crafts, woodwork, inflatables, sewing, a beauty room and a variety of sports including squash.

The children are supervised by a trained and vetted team who will help them to find playmates. There is also a “buddy” system for children who are struggling to settle in or have additional needs.

Last year more than 300 families took advantage of the scheme, which has been running for 40 years.

HOPS chairwoman Emma Taylor said: “The children really enjoy having a chance to be independent within a safe environment.

“It’s so important that every child has a fantastic time and our buddy system will help those who are less confident to feel at home. HOPS is always fantastic fun and everyone on our committee is looking forward to it.”

For more information, visit www.hopshenley.co.uk or call 07799 413903.

The scheme is also seeking voluntary helpers. Applicants at least 17 and willing to have a DBS check and undertake safeguarding training. Email hopsenquiry@yahoo.com