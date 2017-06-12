Monday, 12 June 2017

New gas pipes

NEW gas pipes are to be laid to the almshouses in Church Avenue, Henley.

The work will be carried out by Classic Builders, of Chalgrove, on behalf of Henley Municipal Charities, which owns the properties, and is expected to take two weeks.

An area in front of the houses, including the footpath, will be fenced off.

The town council has approved the work, subject to the approval of Oxfordshire County Council’s archaeological officer, and South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.

