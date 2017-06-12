Extension 'no'

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
A DOUBLE- and single-storey rear extension at a house in Wilson Avenue, Henley, has been recommended for refusal by town councillors.
Members of the planning committee raised concerns about overlooking and a proposed roof over a passageway between properties which is used by three other householders to move their wheelie bins.
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say