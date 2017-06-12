Financial adviser made director of partnership

A FINANCIAL adviser has been made a director of the Henley Business Partnership.

Helen Fraser, who works for Orchard House in Highlands Lane, Henley, is taking over from Gillian Nahum.

She will be responsible for overseeing the partnership’s activities, including its monthly 3FM breakfast networking meetings, and devising new initiatives to promote trade in the town.

Mrs Fraser, who is married with two children and has lived in Henley since 2003, specialises in personal finance and issues surrounding retirement and care and previously worked in marketing.

She said: “I got involved through regularly attending the 3FM events, which I think are a very positive forum for bringing people together, and now I’m learning about other areas the partnership is involved with.

“In future I’d like to organise some kind of ‘expo’ where businesses can showcase the products and services they offer. Sometimes businesses can be a bit hidden away and this would be a chance for them to get to know each other a little better.”

Ms Nahum, who runs boat hire firm Henley Sales and Charter in Friday Street, decided to step down after selling her nautical-themed clothing and gift shop Boatique, also in Friday Street.

She used to chair the partnership’s retail group.

She will continue to be a member of the partnership.

Ms Nahum said: “As I’m no longer involved in retail, I thought it was appropriate to let someone else with a different perspective and specialism take over.

“I’ve throughly enjoyed my time as a director and think the partnership is a great organisation.

“Helen has done some great work helping local companies with their pensions and I’m sure she will bring something new to the role.”