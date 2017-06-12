Free talks for patients

TWO free talks have been organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley for National Patient Awareness Week, which begins on Monday, June 19.

Both will be held in the Maurice Tate Room at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

Elizabeth Short and Jack Bailey from solicitors Blandy & Blandy will offer jargon-free advice on wills and life planning on June 19 from 2.30pm to 4.40pm.

On Tuesday, June 20 Dr Toni Chan, consultant rheumatologist and physician at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, will talk about rheumatology and arthritis.

This will be the first of a series of health talks by consultants who hold clinics at Townlands.

Spaces are limited. To book a place, call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net