Charity walk postponed

Monday, 12 June 2017
AN eight-mile walk in aid of Henley youth and community project Nomad has been postponed in order to drum up more support. The event was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) but will now be held on a day in September. Chris Ward, a member of the charity’s advisory board, said: “We had about 20 ready to go but we wanted 30-plus.” The walk will start at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the charity is based, and then go through the Chilterns with a pub stop at the halfway point. To take part costs £20. To register, email Tim Prior at tim@nomadhenley.co.uk
