New plan group chairman

THE steering group overseeing the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan has a new chairman.

Ken Arlett, who became a town councillor representing Henley Residents’ Group in a by-election last month, replaces Dieter Hinke, a former Conservative councillor who wanted to stand down.

Councillor Jane Smewing (HRG) is vice-chairwoman while former Conservative mayor Julian Brookes is the third town councillor on the group. The other members of are Harpsden Parish Council chairman Kester George and Harpsden parish councillor Tony Wright and six members of the public, Rebecca Chandler-Wilde, Joan Clark, Patrick Fleming, Jim Munro, David Whitehead and Ian Clark. Mr Clark is a new member, replacing Peter Reader.

Councillor Arlett, a former Mayor of Henley and the new chairman of the town council’s planning committee, proposed writing to Mr Hinke to thank him for his work for the group.