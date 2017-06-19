Carter top scores as Cougars triumph

HENLEY COUGARS U11s ran out winners against PANGBOURNE AND WHITCHURCH U11s in their Division 1 clash.

Henley captain Bayley Le Beigge elected to bat first on a variable but pretty quick wicket with the Cougars scoring 134-5.

Top score was Ted Carter who had to retire on 25. Elsewhere Joss Gillingham hit 19, Toby Miller 15 and Jack Kernick 14.

In reply tidy bowling all round restricted Pangbourne to 95-2. Harry Martin and Alex Miles Kingston were the pick of a good all-round bowling display with an average of two runs scored off their two overs with Miles Kingston also taking a wicket with a good catch by Frankie George. Miles Kingston was also instrumental in a run-out with a good throw which Ted Carter finished off.

HENLEY LIONS U11s ran out winners against DIDCOT U11s. Didcot won the toss and elected to field. Ben and Will Corbett opened the batting by hitting several fours. The Didcot fielders were on form and pulled off a string of good low catches which saw Henley soon three wickets down.

After Will Corbett retired Henley had Arthur Schrier and Oscar Thomas at the crease for the bulk of the innings, both getting into double figures as Henley closed on 138-8.

The Didcot innings started just like the Henley innings with fours running down the hill to the boundary as Henley suffered from a couple of expensive initial overs.

Henley took no catches but managed to restrict the Didcot runs. Captain Ben Horner ordered his fielders in close and restricted Didcot’s scoring to 88-6.