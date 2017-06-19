Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
ABOUT 60 business men and women attended the inaugural meeting of a new networking group.
The Creative Duck will hold monthly meetings with expert guest speakers as a place to exchange ideas and learn new skills.
Its first speaker was Aspen Weatherburn, founder of Henley-based social publishing company Hello Henley and former owner of dog grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice on Reading Road.
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say