Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

Headline

members and invited guests attended chairman Patricia Christmas’s summer drinks event at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on May 17. The relaxed atmosphere in the ballroom of the private members’ club was aided by gentle live piano music played by James Church. The event raised £708 for the Thames Valley Ambulance and the Alexander Divine Children’s Hospice in Maidenhead

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33