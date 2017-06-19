a charity dance night held at Thamesfield, the retirement village in Wargrave Road, Henley, helped raise money for Help for Heroes. Ten dancers from Denton Dancing and Social Club performed a variety of styles and some of the residents even joined in. Staff served complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits in what was a wonderful afternoon enjoyed by all. Established by Molly Denton in 1989, the club performs ballroom, sequence, Latin and modern line dancing at local venues in aid of good causes. Help for Heroes, which supports members of the armed forces who sustain injuries or illnesses while serving, is close to Molly’s heart because her father served in the army during the Second World War and her husband was in the Royal Navy. The club has raised a total of £55,000 in seven years. Village manager Sophia Lawrence said: “At Thamesfield, residents and staff alike do their very best to support good causes, organising and attending fund-raising events whenever they can and making donations. This is a great reflection on our community. I would like to say a big thank-you to the Denton Dancing and Social Club. our activities co-ordinator Alison Engleby for organising the event and everyone who attended.” Resident Ellie Wheeler is pictured with dancing with one of the Denton dancers and with fellow resident Rosemary Lindsey