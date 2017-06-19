'Horrible' sight

PLANS for a first floor extension with a flat roof have been branded “horrible” by a Henley town councillor.

Stefan Gawrysiak told the council’s planning committee to refuse the plans for the property in Boston Road saying it was unneighbourly and would result in a loss of light to for the property next door, adding: “Visually it’s just horrible”.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by July 3.