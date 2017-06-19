Mistaken identity

A VOTER was turned away at the polling station at Henley town hall on Thursday as someone else had voted in his name, it is claimed.

Witnesses say the gentleman asked officials to open the ballot box and retrieve his paper but was told this was not allowed, at which point he left.

Under such circumstances, officials may issue a “tendered ballot”, which is for voters who dispute that they have already voted. These are kept for the record but do not count towards the final result. Due to laws on electoral secrecy, voters must not be identified by their ballot number without a court order.

A spokeswoman for South Oxfordshire District Council, the returning authority, said they were unaware of any incident.

Perhaps indeed it was a floating voter!